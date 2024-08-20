5 ‘pungko-pungko’ stalls temporarily shut down

FIVE popular “pungko-pungko” food stalls across a private university in Mandaue City have been temporarily shut down by the City’s Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO).

These food stalls, popular among students and locals for their affordable fried food offerings, were found to be operating without the required business and sanitary permits, triggering public health and regulatory compliance concerns.

The BPLO’s decision to issue a cease and desist order (CDO) came after multiple inspections and warnings they had previously issued to food stall owners, said Walter Shane Lumbre, head of Mandaue City’s BPLO’s Inspection Division, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

Lumbre, however, said despite several warnings, the stall owners continued to operate without requisite permits mandated by city ordinances and relevant health regulations.

“[A] complaint acted as a trigger point. A concerned citizen questioned why these establishments were operating without a business permit. Upon further verification, we confirmed that no business permit had been issued to any of these stalls,” he said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

“As a result, we executed the notice of suspension and a CDO to immediately halt their operations,” he added.

The food stalls, commonly referred to as ‘Pungko-Pungko sa CDU’ (with CDU standing for Cebu Doctors’ University), offer a variety of fried foods, including chicken, lumpia, dynamite, meatballs, and pork intestines, served in a casual, street-side setting where customers sit on small benches and select their food directly from the table.

This informal dining experience has made the stalls a favorite among those seeking quick, affordable meals. However, the popularity of these stalls does not exempt them from complying with city regulations, particularly those related to food safety and public health, said Lumbre.

He said the city health office had already conducted inspections and confirmed that they do not have a sanitary permit.

Lumbre added that the temporary closure of the stalls would remain in effect until the owners comply with all the necessary legal and regulatory requirements, including obtaining a business permit and securing a sanitary permit.

Lumbre said the five food stalls are owned by a single family, who can collectively apply for a business permit, as they operate as a family business.

Lumbre pointed out that allowing these stalls to continue operating without the necessary permits would be unfair to other businesses in the city that have followed the proper procedures and secured their permits.

“The notice of suspension will only be lifted once they have fulfilled all the requirements. This is essential to ensure that the food being served is safe for public consumption and that the businesses are operating within the legal framework,” Lumbre said in Cebuano.

The BPLO reminded businesses in the City to obtain permits and clearances to avoid sanctions and penalties. / CAV