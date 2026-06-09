5 quake-hit LGUs await aid

FIVE local government units in northern Cebu are awaiting more than P8.05 million in Cebu Provincial Government aid for 805 residents whose houses were destroyed by magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, 2026.

Data obtained Tuesday, June 9, 2026, from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office showed beneficiaries in Bantayan, Santa Fe, Tabuelan, Catmon and Sogod are scheduled to receive the assistance this month.

Each qualified beneficiary will receive a one-time P10,000 grant under the province’s calamity assistance program.

Tabuelan has the most remaining beneficiaries with 706, followed by Sogod with 59 and Catmon with 23. Bantayan and Santa Fe account for the remaining 17 beneficiaries.

The five municipalities make up the final batch under the program.

Released aid

The Provincial Government has released P97.36 million to 9,736 beneficiaries in Tuburan, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon and Bogo City, the earthquake’s epicenter.

Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office head Mary Rose Lopez said municipal social welfare offices validated and identified beneficiaries, while the Provincial Capitol provided technical support. She said no complaints over the selection process had reached her office.

The release of assistance began in May and is expected to be completed by June under the province’s P105.41 million calamity fund.

The Provincial Board earlier approved the use of P473.58 million from the province’s disaster risk reduction and management trust fund. / LEE HASHMAN PATALITA, CNU INTERN