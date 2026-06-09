5 quake-hit LGUs await P8.05M in aid

FIVE quake-hit local government units in northern Cebu have yet to receive P8.05 million in financial assistance from the Cebu Provincial Government for residents whose houses were destroyed by the September 30, 2025 earthquake.

Data obtained by SunStar Cebu from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, showed that qualified beneficiaries in Bantayan, Santa Fe, Tabuelan, Catmon and Sogod are scheduled to receive the aid this month.

The distribution is part of the province’s calamity assistance program for residents whose houses were declared destroyed after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu.

The remaining P8.05 million allocation covers 805 beneficiaries, according to data from the Provincial Treasurer’s Office.

Last batch

Of the total, Tabuelan has the largest number of beneficiaries at 706, followed by Sogod with 59 and Catmon with 23. The island municipalities of Bantayan and Santa Fe account for the remaining 17 beneficiaries.

The five municipalities make up the last batch of recipients under the program after the Provincial Government released P97.36 million in assistance to 9,736 beneficiaries from seven local government units.

LGUs that have received the financial assistance are Tuburan, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon and Bogo City, the quake’s epicenter.

In an October 3, 2025 report, SunStar Cebu reported that the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) recorded more than 5,000 houses damaged in northern Cebu.

Validation process

In an interview, PSWDO head Mary Rose Lopez said each beneficiary is entitled to one-time financial assistance of P10,000.

She said the identification of beneficiaries underwent a validation process to ensure that only residents with destroyed houses would qualify for the assistance.

"The validation was actually done in coordination with the Social Welfare and Development Offices of the respective municipalities," Lopez said.

According to Lopez, the municipal social welfare offices handled the validation and identification of qualified beneficiaries, while the Provincial Capitol provided technical support.

Capitol support

"Kami sa Capitol, more technical support rajud mi sa atoang social welfare offices kada LGU," Lopez said.

(Here at the Provincial Capitol, we are more on technical support to our social welfare offices in each LGU.)

Asked whether the PSWDO had received complaints on the selection of beneficiaries, Lopez said none had reached their office.

"Wala'y naabot ari sa amoa man hinuon," she said.

(No complaint has reached our office so far.)

June release

The release of financial assistance started in May and is expected to be completed by June under the province’s P105.41 million calamity fund.

In a SunStar Cebu report on April 13, 2026, the Provincial Board approved the use of P473.58 million from the Province’s disaster risk reduction and management trust fund. (Lee Hashman Patalita, CNU Intern)