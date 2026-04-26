5 reasons Santander is an underrated Cebu summer destination

Most travelers speeding through south Cebu hit the brakes at Oslob, satisfied with a quick whale shark encounter before turning back. But if you keep your foot on the gas and drive to the very edge of the map, you’ll find a place that rewards the restless wanderer: Santander.
If you venture just a bit further past the usual stops, you’ll find a place that captures a wanderer’s heart. The beaches here speak of serenity and calmness; they are far less crowded than neighboring spots, offering a “slow travel” vibe that is hard to find in the city.
The local community is the backbone of this charm. The fisher folks, locals and workers are among the friendliest you’ll ever meet — don’t be surprised if they lead you to a hidden coastal spot with no entrance fees or even invite you to share a meal. It’s the kind of genuine hospitality that makes you feel less like a tourist and more like a guest.
To get the most out of your stay, here are five stops to consider:
Celebrate the Tostado
Plan your trip around the third Sunday of April to catch the Tostado Festival. This vibrant celebration honors the town’s famous flower-shaped cookie and the feast of St. Gabriel the Archangel. Watching the street dancers mimic the traditional baking process is a cultural highlight you won’t want to miss.
Trace the history
After indulging in the local sweets, step back in time at the Tañong Watchtower (Baluarte). For those who find beauty in aging architecture and urban geometry, these Spanish-era ruins offer a raw, uncurated look at Cebu’s past.
Find the hidden falls
Skip the crowds and seek out Salay Falls. It’s a modest, multi-tiered waterfall that offers a quiet place to sit with a notebook and enjoy the sounds of nature.
Snorkel the sanctuary
Witness local governance at its best at the Liloan Marine Sanctuary. It is a marvel to find crystal-clear waters and thriving coral gardens right next to a functional port — a rarity that speaks to the area’s pristine health.
Different definition of paradise
For those who live for the “golden hour,” Santander Pebbles Beach Resort is a must-visit. This is where the calm waters of the Tañon Strait meet the stunning horizon of Negros Island.
As the sun begins to set, the sky transforms into shades of purple and lilac against the silhouette of the Negros mountains. It is a quiet, breathtaking version of paradise — a reminder that sometimes, the best experiences are found at the very end of the road.
Beauty of slow travel
In a world that constantly rushes toward the next “viral” spot, Santander reminds us of the beauty in staying a little longer and driving a little further. It is a place that rewards the patient traveler with clear waters, warm smiles and a rare sense of peace.
So, this year, don’t just stop where the crowds do. Keep driving. Paradise is waiting just around the bend.