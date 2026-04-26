5 reasons Santander is an underrated Cebu summer destination

Most travelers speeding through south Cebu hit the brakes at Oslob, satisfied with a quick whale shark encounter before turning back. But if you keep your foot on the gas and drive to the very edge of the map, you’ll find a place that rewards the restless wanderer: Santander.

If you venture just a bit further past the usual stops, you’ll find a place that captures a wanderer’s heart. The beaches here speak of serenity and calmness; they are far less crowded than neighboring spots, offering a “slow travel” vibe that is hard to find in the city.

The local community is the backbone of this charm. The fisher folks, locals and workers are among the friendliest you’ll ever meet — don’t be surprised if they lead you to a hidden coastal spot with no entrance fees or even invite you to share a meal. It’s the kind of genuine hospitality that makes you feel less like a tourist and more like a guest.

To get the most out of your stay, here are five stops to consider: