5 reasons why ‘Nice to Not Meet You’ should be your next watch

THE cast and crew of “Nice to Not Meet You” came together in Seoul for a press conference, offering fans a sneak peek into their upcoming rom-com series. Director Kim Ga-ram was joined by lead actors Lee Jung-jae, Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Ji-hun and Seo Ji-hye as they shared behind-the-scenes comments and highlights to look forward to.

Blending a witty look at the entertainment world with heartfelt romance, “Nice to Not Meet You” follows the unlikely connection between Lim Hyeon-jun (Lee Jung-jae), a typecast actor yearning for a fresh start in melodramas, and Wi Jeong-sin (Lim Ji-yeon), a decorated political journalist suddenly reassigned to the entertainment desk.

What begins as a clash of personalities unfolds into a story full of charm, laughter and unexpected chemistry. The series will premiere on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, with new episodes released weekly in over 240 countries and territories, exclusively on Prime Video.

With the debut just days away, here’s why you need to watch it:

Top-notch creators

The upcoming series “Nice to Not Meet You” has created significant buzz due to the impressive track records of its director and writer. Director Kim Ga-ram, known for the successful legal drama “Good Partner” and the popular romance series “Nevertheless,” brings versatility to the project. “Our series blends multiple genres including romance, comedy, thriller, action and even period drama elements,” Kim revealed. Complementing Kim’s direction is writer Jung Yeo-rang, who gained substantial recognition for her 2023 hit drama “Doctor Cha.” The collaboration between these two accomplished creators has industry insiders and fans eagerly anticipating what promises to be a fresh and compelling production.

Solid cast

“Nice to Not Meet You” features an impressive ensemble of internationally recognized talent. Lee Jung-jae, who catapulted to global fame as the protagonist in the phenomenon “Squid Game,” leads the cast alongside “Lim Ji-yeon,” celebrated for her compelling performances in “The Glory” and “The Tale of Lady Ok.”

The lineup is further strengthened by Kim Ji-hun, who recently garnered acclaim for his role in Prime Video’s original series “Butterfly,” and Seo Ji-hye, beloved for her memorable performance in the hit romance drama “Crash Landing on You.” Director Kim Ga-ram expressed confidence in the cast’s versatility: “All four actors have great acting skills. They pulled off unique characters in their previous works. I wanted to show their charms in a different way through this series.” With such accomplished performers bringing the story to life, anticipation continues to build for “Nice to Not Meet You.”

Amazing supporting cast

Director Kim Ga-ram emphasizes the depth of the upcoming series. “Nice to Not Meet You” is not just a simple story, it’s not just a love story. There are so many relatable parts to the story.” Enhancing the narrative is a remarkable roster of supporting talent, including a special cameo by Oh Yeon-seo, who portrays a global celebrity and former girlfriend of Lim Hyeon-jun’s character. The ensemble features Choi Guy-hwa as Lim Hyeon-jun’s manager, promising strong “bro-chemistry” between the characters, while Jeon Seong-woo takes on the role of a writer for the popular series within the show.

Family dynamics play a significant role, with Na Young-hee cast as Lim Hyeon-jun’s mother — a former sexy star from the 1970s — and Kim Hyun-jin appearing as his younger brother, a medical student. Meanwhile, Jin Ho-eun portrays Wi Jeong-sin’s aspiring actor brother. This diverse and talented supporting cast promises to deliver compelling subplots and relationships that will enrich the series’ multifaceted storyline, giving viewers numerous character journeys to invest in beyond the central narrative.

Completely transformed actors

Lee Jung-jae revealed the reason why he chose “Nice to Not Meet You” as his first project after the “Squid Game” series, saying, “The first reason is because Lim Ji-yeon picked me. The second reason is because my previous works were a bit heavy, so I wanted to do something lighter and fun.” Lim Ji-yeon echoed these sentiments, explaining, “I also worked on many dark and heavy genres and projects. I wanted to do something that was brighter and matched my age better.” Kim Ji-hun had similar comments, mentioning, “I recently did a lot of aggressive roles, so I wanted to try and show a new side of myself.”

Likewise, Seo Ji-hye shared how different her character is for herself and how she had to pull a lot of anger out of herself for her role. The cast’s collective desire for artistic growth and character diversity suggests viewers can expect to see these acclaimed actors stretching their talents in fresh, unexpected directions when “Nice to Not Meet You” premieres.

Rom-Com you’ve been waiting for

Wrapping up, Lee Jung-jae stated, “Romantic comedies are great to watch at the end of the year, and coincidently, ‘Nice to Not Meet You’ will be airing around the end of the year. I hope you enjoy watching.” Kim Ji-hun added, “There are so many moments that will make you giggle. It’s a very funny drama that you can watch comfortably.” Elements of romance and comedy will be plentiful and keep you satisfied.

Lee Jung-jae and Lim Ji-yeon talked about how they often bickered jokingly on set with Lee Jung-jae revealing that Lim Ji-yeon “enjoyed teasing him a lot.” They shared how this fun real-life chemistry will also be seen through the series. There’ll be lots of romance to look forward to as well. Kim Ji-hun shared, “My character is a man who only looks at one woman. I think women might be charmed by a man who only has eyes for one woman.” Romance to swoon over and comedy to enjoy laughs, sounds like a perfect way to spend your evenings.

Enjoy the playful and fascinating world of “Nice to Not Meet You” — where antagonism blooms into romance. Streaming exclusively on Prime Video, Mondays and Tuesdays starting Nov. 3. / PR