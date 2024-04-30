5 reasons why you won’t want to skip Gabii sa Kabilin 2024

Here are reasons as to why missing out on Gabii sa Kabilin 2024 is simply not an option:

Discover the heartbeat of Cebu

Gabii sa Kabilin isn’t just an event; it’s a journey through time and culture. From 6 p.m. to midnight, you’ll have the opportunity to explore 22 museums and heritage sites across Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue and Talisay City. Imagine walking through corridors that whisper tales of the past, each site offering its unique slice of history and tradition.

Tribute to a treasured historian

This year marks the 350th death anniversary of Jesuit missionary Fr. Francisco Ignacio Alcina, whose work as a historian and ethnographer in the 17th century remains unparalleled. His dedication to documenting everything from the local flora and fauna to the vibrant lifestyle of the Visayans makes this year’s theme, “Beloved Bisaya,” not just a nod to the past but a heartfelt embrace of a proud cultural identity.

Fun for the whole family

One of the highlights of Gabii sa Kabilin is its inclusivity. Whether you’re securing free tickets through early registration or opting for the Premium tickets at just P300, there’s something for everyone. Premium ticket holders enjoy perks like priority access, unlimited bus rides, a charming tartanilla (horse-drawn carriage) ride and the chance to win exciting prizes in various contests such as the Snapshot Photo Contest and the Heritage Hunt.

Engage with culture like never before

Each participating site during Gabii sa Kabilin brings something unique to the table. Be it the haunting beauty of Fort San Pedro at night, the serene halls of the Fo Guang Shan Chu Un Temple, or the lively past recounted at the Museo Parian sa Sugbo - 1730 Jesuit House, you’re in for a rich cultural treat.

Not just about history

While soaking in history, don’t forget to enjoy the modern festivities. With food bazaars serving delicious local cuisine, interactive games for kids and live performances that showcase Cebuano talent, the event is a perfect blend of past and present.

In 2023, Gabii sa Kabilin attracted around 9,000 participants. It’s not just an event; it’s a movement towards preserving and appreciating Cebuano culture. By participating, you contribute to this vibrant celebration of heritage, ensuring that the spirit of Cebu remains alive and well for generations to come.

Gabii sa Kabilin 2024 is waiting for guests with open arms and a rich tapestry of culture that promises a night like no other. Don’t just hear about it from others; experience it for yourself!