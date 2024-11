A 3-YEAR-OLD child, a senior citizen, and three other adults were rescued after a collision between a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a payloader on Monday morning, November 11, 2024.

According to the SUV driver, they were heading toward Toledo City from Mactan airport when he passed out, causing the vehicle to collide with a payloader.

Emergency responders from the barangay arrived immediately and treated the passengers, who sustained bruises, while the driver had scrapes on his hands. (GPL)