5 stores closed for selling alcohol to minors

FIVE out of six businesses previously caught selling alcoholic drinks to minors near Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) in the North Reclamation Area have been closed down.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, lawyer August Lizer Malate, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes and head of the city’s Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), said they issued a cease and desist order (CDO) to these stores last week following reports that they persist in selling alcoholic drinks to minors.

Lawyer Walter Shayne Lumbre, BPLO Mandaue inspector head, clarified that during a random inspection they conducted following the reports, only two of the five stores were initially caught red-handed selling alcoholic beverages to minors.

He said they had already revoked the business permits of these establishments and permanently closed them.

However, Lumbre said the remaining stores would be given another opportunity to resume operations if they obtain a location clearance from the City Planning and Development Office and submit a notarized affidavit of undertaking, promising that they will not repeat the offense.

A locational clearance, issued to business owners, serves as a pre-requisite document in the issuance of a business permit to guarantee that the business complies with the zoning ordinance.

Lumbre said the clearance would help them determine if the stores fall within the 100-meter radius of school zones, where the sale of alcoholic drinks is prohibited.

Meanwhile, Lizer also reminded Mandaue business owners to renew their business permits on time to avoid paying additional charges and closure of their stores.

Lizer could not determine the exact amount of the payment but said the charges are calculated based on how many times business owners failed to renew their permits.

The business permit renewal would start on Jan. 2, 2024 until Jan. 20.

Entrepreneurs seeking assistance for their renewal can visit the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex during the period. Alternatively, those who don’t have time to process it physically can do it online through the online portal iBPLS.

“For online renewals, they could process their payments through Landbank, 7-Eleven stores, and other banks. The payment would depend on their gross income,” said Lizer.

Requirements for renewal include a sworn declaration of income, tax liability, and a tax order payment.

On Friday, Dec. 22, Lizer announced, they will conduct an online orientation to guide entrepreneurs on the iBPLS portal.