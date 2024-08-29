5 suspected mpox cases monitored

FIVE individuals with suspected monkeypox virus (mpox) in Central Visayas are being closely monitored by the Department of Health (DOH) 7, but an official stressed that there is no need for public concern.

Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, regional epidemiologist of the DOH 7, disclosed in a media forum on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, that the five patients suspected of acquiring the infectious disease have no travel history outside the Philippines and the region.

“Wala silay outside the country na travel ug wala pud silay outside Cebu na travel but rest assured that we are also doing our best efforts na ma-monitor gyud sila on a daily basis,” said Cañal.

(They haven’t traveled outside the country or even outside Cebu, but rest assured that we are making every effort to monitor them on a daily basis.)

“Now in Region 7, we only have suspected cases, not confirmed cases. Atong giawhag ang tanan to be vigilant, kung naa sila’y makita naingon ana mag report, magpakonsulta, pero dili angay na ikahadlok because wa paman ta naka-sure na mpox gyud to,” she added.

(We urge everyone to remain vigilant, but there is no need to panic as we have not yet confirmed if it is indeed mpox.)

The individuals with suspected mpox are two males and two females, with an age range of 18-80 years old. The fifth suspected patient has not yet been profiled.

The DOH 7 did not divulge which provinces in the region have suspected mpox cases.

