5 takeaways from Comelec's new social media guidelines for 2025 elections

AS THE May 2025 National and Local Elections approach, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has laid out new rules regarding candidates' social media usage. Here are five crucial points to understand:

1. Mandatory social media registration

Candidates must now register their social media accounts used for campaigning. Comelec Chairman George Garcia emphasized that this step is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in digital campaigning.

2. Challenges of monitoring

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia highlighted potential challenges in monitoring these accounts. With anyone able to create a Facebook page in a candidate’s name, the task of distinguishing legitimate accounts from impersonators may be daunting.

3. Registration deadline

The deadline for candidates to register their social media accounts is December 13, 2024. So far, 62 national candidates and nearly 200 local candidates have complied. Failure to register could raise suspicions about a candidate's intentions and financial transparency.

4. Prohibition of misinformation

The guidelines strictly prohibit the spread of misinformation and disinformation. Candidates and their campaign managers must be prepared to explain their social media practices, particularly if they fail to register.

5. Use of AI in campaigns

Candidates using artificial intelligence in their campaign materials must disclose this fact. The Comelec is committed to monitoring the authenticity of such content, and failure to comply could result in serious penalties.