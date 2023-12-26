5 things to expect from the new Louis Vuitton store in Cebu

As the doors of the new Louis Vuitton store at Nustar Resort and Casino in Cebu City glide open, visitors aren’t merely entering a shop but embarking on a journey that transcends traditional retail.

The latest expansion of Louis Vuitton in the Philippines is more than a testament to the brand’s luxury; it’s a fusion of global opulence and local artistry, poised to redefine the luxury shopping experience in the Queen City of the South.

Here are five things you can expect from this latest Louis Vuitton haven:

Fusion of Parisian elegance, local flair

Embodying the “Vendôme architectural concept,” the store mirrors the grandeur of the Place Vendôme Maison in Paris. Yet, it retains a local touch with a facade adorned in three-dimensional wooden mesh featuring the Maison’s emblematic flower patterns. The use of local materials like Capiz and Raffia weaving in the interior design pays homage to Filipino craftsmanship, creating a warm and sophisticated ambiance that resonates with the Cebuanos.

Exquisite array of luxury collections

This 600 square meter space, with 459 sq m dedicated to retail, is a treasure trove of Louis Vuitton’s finest. From the iconic Monogram handbags to the latest GO-14, the store boasts an extensive Women’s leather goods section. The Men’s universe is equally impressive, featuring leather goods, shoes, accessories, and ready-to-wear collections. The store also houses a unique selection of exclusive jewelry pieces and a dedicated area for the iconic Capucines handbags.

Celebration of art, design

Louis Vuitton’s commitment to the arts is vividly displayed throughout the store. Highlights include Susana Sancho’s “Triptych 3 Lines” in the Women’s area, a colorful abstract homage to nature, and Daniela Rivas’s “Navir” in the VIC Room, a textile piece inspired by the wonders of nature. The Men’s area features Wan Liya’s “Forever Series,” reflecting the artist’s contemplation of Chinese ceramic art and contemporary society.

Personalized luxury shopping experience

The store features a private lounge known as the VIC Room, designed to offer an exclusive and tranquil shopping experience. It includes a dressing area and showcases key pieces from the Men’s and Women’s Collections, allowing for a highly personalized approach to luxury shopping.

Integration of international art, local furnishings

Louis Vuitton’s new store in Cebu is a celebration of global and local artistry. The store is furnished with pieces by local designer Vito Selma, including the Baud collection and Bongo lamps, blending Filipino cultural elements with Louis Vuitton’s classic style. This harmonious integration symbolizes a bridge between international luxury and local artisanal expertise.

The newly opened Louis Vuitton store in Cebu City is more than a retail space; it’s a cultural destination. It stands as a testament to the brand’s commitment to luxury, art and the harmonious blending of global and local influences.