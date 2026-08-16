5 things to know about 'Letters for Pride' and its space for Cebu's queer community

In Cebu’s evolving queer advocacy landscape, Letters for Pride is creating a space where literature, identity and political action meet.

Founded in June 2026 by Cyrus Rom, Enrique Callanta and Parousia Kim, the grassroots collective uses poetry, creative expression and community fundraising to amplify LGBTQIA+ voices and support causes beyond the queer community.

Here are five things to know about the collective:

1. It started as a response to a canceled event

Letters for Pride began unexpectedly when an event organized by the Visayas LGBTQ+ Network was put on hold.

Coordinator Cyrus stepped in to keep the momentum going. What initially started as a rescue effort eventually grew into a collective with its own identity and purpose.

For Cyrus, literature is more than an art form.

“Literature is a powerful weapon. It can challenge systems, spark revolutions and heal the deepest wounds. Through it, we want to build solidarity.”

Today, Letters for Pride centers literary arts, queer safe spaces and advocacy through events such as open-mic gatherings and fundraisers.

2. The “letters” represent LGBTQIA+ diversity

The name Letters for Pride was inspired by the many letters that make up the LGBTQIA+ spectrum.

“I chose the name because of the ‘alphabet soup’ of the LGBTQIA+ community. There are so many letters, and each one reflects diversity in identity and sexuality. That is why it is called Letters for Pride — all the letters of the community, proud of who they are.”

For Publicity Head Enrique, however, the name also represents something bigger: solidarity across communities.

“I believe the struggles of the LGBTQ community are closely tied to the struggles of other sectors. Letters for Pride is a space for political discussion and reflection that grounds us in current realities.”

3. Poetry is at the heart of its safe spaces

Organization Head Parousia says participation in Letters for Pride is voluntary, allowing people to engage at their own comfort level.

This is especially important for those who may not be publicly out but still want to participate in the community.

“Letters for Pride aims to amplify LGBTQ+ voices in a safe space where everyone is given a platform to share their truth. While poetry is the main event, we also welcome other forms of queer art and media.”

Beyond poetry, the collective hopes to make room for different forms of queer creative expression.

Letters for Pride sees queer advocacy as connected to wider social issues.

4. Its advocacy extends beyond the LGBTQIA+ community

Through ticketed events and open-mic gatherings, the collective raises funds for grassroots initiatives, including support for urban poor communities, disaster response volunteers and families affected by land demolitions.

Its goals are centered on three areas: creating safe spaces for expression, encouraging political advocacy through dialogue and mobilizing mutual aid for communities in need.

The collective also grounds its work in Cebuano language and local realities, treating literature as something accessible, lived and shared.

5. It sees art as a form of protest

As Letters for Pride looks toward expanding its volunteer base and launching a Discord server, its members continue to see creative work as part of political action.

The collective draws inspiration from historical grassroots movements such as Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM), which brought cultural organizing and political solidarity together.

For Enrique, poetry can communicate something that facts and policies sometimes cannot.

“Art is a form of protest. Through poetry, it humanizes the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community in a way that facts and policies alone cannot. It creates empathy, a space to be vulnerable, a voice that should be heard and the power to keep challenging the status quo.”

Letters for Pride continues to welcome writers, artists, allies and community members through its social media pages, with a Discord server also in the works for creative exchange and community connection. S