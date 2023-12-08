5 Throws For All to hold athletics workshop

A TOTAL of 31 athletics coaches and over 60 children will be joining the two-day 5 Throws For All “Kids’ Athletics Practitioner Training Workshop” starting Dec. 9, 2023 at the Maritime Education and Training Center of the University of Cebu (UC).

The coaches will learn the effective way to to improve their ability to teach young athletes the basic running, throwing and jumping in athletics from Ma. Jeanette Obiena, the mother of world-class pole vaulter and Olympian EJ Obiena.

“The Cebu City Sports Commission is thrilled to partner with Atty. Al Agra and the 5 Throws-for-All movement. Cebu was chosen as the venue for the Visayas activity and we have no less than Ms. Jeanette Obiena as the mentor and teacher of this weekend’s program,” said Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages.

“Ms. Obiena is one of the top PATAFA officials and is the proud mom of the world’s No. 2 pole vaulter, EJ Obiena. We also thank Atty. Gus Go and Ms. Jessica Honoridez for opening up the UC METC as the venue.”

Ma. Jeanette is only one of two Master Mentors by the World Athletics in Asia. Ma. Jeanette was a hurdler back in her college days. She is now an official in the Philippines Athletics Track and Field Association.