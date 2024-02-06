5 tips where, how friends can celebrate International Friendship Month in Cebu

February is also a friendship month in case one didn’t know. Sure, it’s a time when couples shower each other with sweet dates and gifts but it’s called the month of love for a reason. February reminds us that love comes in various forms, and friendships are a big chunk of it. Don’t be afraid to put on the wings and be the cupid to one’s circle of friends.

Cebu is transforming into a zesty hangout hub where every day is a new day; one just needs to be imaginative. There’s no need to stick to conventional hangout spots like zoos or the ocean park, although one can’t deny that they’re classics. Still, for those seeking something a bit more extraordinary, check out these unique and less touristy spots that are wholesome enough to bring your friends to for the month of love.

Ayo Ayo Café