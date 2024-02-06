5 tips where, how friends can celebrate International Friendship Month in Cebu

February is also a friendship month in case one didn’t know. Sure, it’s a time when couples shower each other with sweet dates and gifts but it’s called the month of love for a reason. February reminds us that love comes in various forms, and friendships are a big chunk of it. Don’t be afraid to put on the wings and be the cupid to one’s circle of friends.
Cebu is transforming into a zesty hangout hub where every day is a new day; one just needs to be imaginative. There’s no need to stick to conventional hangout spots like zoos or the ocean park, although one can’t deny that they’re classics. Still, for those seeking something a bit more extraordinary, check out these unique and less touristy spots that are wholesome enough to bring your friends to for the month of love.
Ayo Ayo Café
Cebu’s first-of-its-kind spot, blending a cafe, hostel and sauna for a unique hangout with friends! At this one-stop destination, visitors can select and reserve from a variety of services, including massages, a sauna, yoga sessions, or even ice baths. It’s a truly recommended spot for friends looking to embrace a healthy and enjoyable lifestyle.
The hostel features private rooms, a spacious shared bedroom and a multifunctional lobby lounge that doubles as a cafe adorned with artwork. The charming treehouse and water fountain add to the visual delight. To make the experience even better, Ayo Ayo offers a delightful menu with good food, coffees and juices.
Ayo Ayo Café is open from Tuesday to Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. and Saturday to Monday, 12 nn to 11 p.m. It is located at 44 Emilio Osmena St., Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.
Cafe-hopping inside gas stations
It feels odd to go inside a gasoline station and not be there for the gas. But that’s what makes it cool and different. Imagine hanging out with friends, hitting up cafes, but spicing it up with a stop at a gas station edition — that’s going to be a memory worth making. February gives the squad a whole bunch of days to chill and check out these quirky cafes inside Cebu’s gas stations. So why cross them off from one’s bucket list along with the besties?
Fueltech Philippines recently introduced Octane+Caffeine in Mabolo, Cebu City, offering a retro movie vibe with a mix of minimalist and ‘70s diner aesthetics. Enjoy croissants, cinnamon whirl, sea salt coffee and more. Shell Compostela surprises with C’S Café, providing a “Mamma Mia!” vibe, vintage blue drawers, wooden tables and a sea view. Dig in to treats like cinnamon rolls, cookies, chai choco frappe and ice blueberry matcha.
Meanwhile, Shell Robinsons Mobility Station on Sergio Osmeña Blvd., Cebu City, goes beyond with an art gallery-themed cafe showcasing over 80 paintings by Cebuano artists. The warm brown tones and spotlights enhance the paintings, creating an atmosphere perfect for leisure and group activities. Take photos of their patisseries and all-day breakfasts from local enterprises like Mon Dough Baking Co., Fruitify, Swirl Dessert Corner, Lola’s Kusina, Mr. Big Fry and Muku at a one-stop.
Pat’s Putts
Get to know the different side of one’s friends through an exciting twist at Pat’s Putts. This place is Cebu’s first glow-in-the-dark miniature indoor golf course and has just opened its latest branch at AyalaMalls Central Bloc.
Navigate through 27 courses and obstacles, capture Instagrammable photos and revel in friendly competitions. Its glow-in-the-dark feature makes the experience very unique; this is probably what the internet means when it comes to healing one’s inner child. Loosen up and discover swing skills; who knows what it might awaken in you.
Bakespace PH
Unleash one’s sweet side with friends at Cebu’s very own DIY baking studio. Bakespace PH welcomes bakers both beginner and pro at making cookies, cupcakes, cakes and more – Invite the squad to join in the fun, and just imagine the joy of swapping homemade goodies. Doesn’t that sound cute?
The studio is equipped with easy-to-follow instructions and visual aids, making the baking experience laid-back and enjoyable. If the world of baking starts feeling a bit tricky (let’s face it, it happens always), friendly trainers are on standby, ready to lend a hand at one’s pace. With everything pre-measured and high quality tools provided, all one needs to bring is their imagination and a sweet tooth.
Head over to this cozy studio nestled in Paseo Arcenas, Banawa, Cebu City, and bake some friendship stories in the sweetest way possible.
The Bear Cave
Friendships formed out of the love of art will be thrilled to discover a one-of-a-kind fluid art studio in Cebu. The Bear Cave Cebu, with branches at One Paseo on Paseo Saturnino, Banilad, Cebu City, and SM Seaside City Cebu introduces an innovative twist to contemporary abstract art by featuring teddy bears and other fun figurines of diverse sizes as the canvases. This artistic endeavor revolves around the creative utilization of various fluid mediums like pouring or dipping, resulting in unique compositions.
The studio will bring out an array of paint colors, providing guests with the freedom to blend and mix their preferred hues to the chosen figurines. While the creative process may get a bit messy, that’s exactly the point. This newest playground studio offers a truly distinctive experience that sets it apart from other hubs in Cebu. S