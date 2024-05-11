5-year-old boy drowns after half-brother attacks him

A 5-YEAR-OLD boy drowned after being attacked by his 14-year-old half-brother in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Suba-basbas, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu, around 9 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024.

In a follow-up interview with SunStar Cebu, the victim's father, Rudy (real name withheld), 27, said that his stepson turned his ire on his younger brother after he repeatedly warned him to leave their home because he was a "thief."

The culprit is the son of Rudy's wife from her previous relationship.

During the incident, the perpetrator struck the victim’s mouth with a slingshot and then pulled his body beneath the water with a big stone until he drowned, while their other 8-year-old sibling was watching.

He then warned his brother not to tell anyone about what had happened so he wouldn’t be the next to be killed.

However, the boy disregarded his advice and informed their mother Maricel about the occurrence, which led to the recovery of the victim's body.

The minor offender was rescued by the operatives of Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 4 headed by Master Sergeant Marven Saraum in Barangay Gabi, Cordova.

Because of his young age, the suspect cannot yet be sued for murder.

Section 6 of Republic Act (RA) 9344 or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006 states that a child above 15 years but below 18 years of age shall likewise be exempt from criminal liability and be subjected to an intervention program, unless he/she has acted with discernment, in which case, such child shall be subjected to the appropriate proceedings in accordance with the act.

According to Section 7 of the said RA, the child in conflict with the law shall enjoy all the rights of a child in conflict with the law until he/she is proven to be 18 years old or older.

Usually, intervention programs will be conducted by the barangay or the Department of Social Welfare and Development. (DVG, TPT)