50 children rescued from online abuse: Calls for parental vigilance grow in Central Visayas

AT LEAST 50 children were rescued from online sexual abuse and exploitation in Central Visayas throughout 2025. This alarming figure has led experts to call for stronger parental eyes and better public cooperation to keep children safe in digital spaces.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD 7) shared these updates during a forum on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Officials highlighted the rising threat of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) and the spread of illegal materials involving minors.

The numbers behind the rescue

Of the 50 children rescued last year through joint operations by the DSWD, the police, and the NBI, the group included 18 boys and 32 girls.

Xhelxea Francesca Lerios, lead secretariat of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT-7), explained that money is a major reason these crimes happen. Perpetrators often earn P10,000 or more per transaction, and that amount continues to rise.

Why is this happening?

The forum identified three main factors that put children at risk:

Financial Gain: High payments drive people to commit these crimes.

Parental Involvement: In some tragic cases, parents involved in illegal online activities expose their own children to abuse.

Peer Pressure: Friends who view inappropriate content can influence a child’s behavior and increase their risk.

New tools to protect children

The government is fighting back with modern technology. The DSWD is using a special "Abuse Detection App" disguised as an interactive game called “Amazing Land Adventure.” This app helps experts assess if a child might be experiencing abuse in a way that feels safe for the child.

Children are also being trained using virtual reality simulations. These high-tech lessons help them spot "red flags" and suspicious behavior online. In schools, caravans are teaching students how to lock down their social media accounts and report threats immediately.

A shared responsibility

In response to high case numbers, the DSWD launched Project Safe in Cebu City. This pilot program brings safety seminars directly into schools. If successful, it will expand to other areas.

Officials stressed that the government cannot do this alone. "Every child deserves a safe environment—both online and offline," Lerios said. The message to the public is clear: safeguarding children in the digital world is a responsibility shared by parents, teachers, and the entire community. (Jasten Arrogante, Jean Llaneta, BiPSU interns)