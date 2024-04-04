50 join annual Palma Tennis Cup

SOME 50 priests ditched their sotanas in favor of their tennis attire for the annual Archbishop Jose Palma Cup at the San Carlos Seminary grounds on April 3, 2024.

The priests were divided into three categories--B Plus, B Minus and C--with the champions and runners-up receiving trophies from Archbishop Palma, who graced the annual gathering of tennis enthusiasts among Cebu’s clergy. The event was also graced by Bishop Ruben Caballero Labajo D.D.

“It was a very good experience; not only did we enjoy playing tennis, (but) the priests under the Archdiocese of Cebu also got to strengthen their bonds of friendship, said Fr. Francis Manugas, the parochial vicar of Moalboal’s San Juan Nepomuceno Parish.

In the B Plus Category, Frs. Joseph Larida and Reynante Joseph Ga, MSC defeated Frs. Isidrito Ducao and Glad Neri for the title, while in Category B Minus, Frs. Ricardo Francisco Cañete and Eugene Narsico outlasted Frs. Kenneth Res Arong and Melchor Fuerzas, SVD.

“We had so much fun that we decided to have another tennis gathering, this time in Moalboal,” said Fr. Manugas, who started playing tennis after his ordination last 2018.

In Category C, Frs. Renato Destacamento and Nilo Sabillon defeated Benjie Primor and Primo Kim Huete for the title./ ML