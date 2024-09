A MAGNITUDE 5.0 earthquake hit Poro town in Camotes, Cebu at 2:53 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that intensity III was felt in San Fernando town in southern Cebu.

Some areas in Cebu, including Cebu City, also felt tremors. (CLC/SunStar Philippines)