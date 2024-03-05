50 motorists apprehended in Mandaue for counterflowing

AROUND 50 motorists were apprehended by Mandaue City's Traffic Enforcement Agency (Team) for illegally counterflowing following their random checkpoints since last week.

Hyll Retuya, assistant department head of Team, announced on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, that they are taking measures to strengthen traffic rules enforcement in the city.

The move is part of their continuous effort to ensure road safety and reduce traffic violations.

As a result of their efforts, he said the number of counterflowing vehicles has decreased, although they still apprehend some violators.

Retuya urged motorists to not normalize counterflowing but instead manage their time better to arrive at their destinations on time.

He said most drivers counterflow to reach their appointments quickly.

To discourage counterflowing, Team issues citation tickets worth P1,000 for any vehicle caught violating the rule.

Retuya said their enforcement does not only focus on motorcycles but also on four-wheeled vehicles.

He said the team is also committed to implementing other traffic rules to ensure safety for all road users. (HIC)