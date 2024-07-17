50 PWD entrepreneurs get P10K extra capital

At least 50 registered PWD (persons with disability) small entrepreneurs receive an extra P10,000 in capital assistance every year from Mandaue City.

Michael Allan Pielago, head of the Person with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), said the City allocates an annual budget of P500,000 for this initiative, disbursed to PWD entrepreneurs in the first quarter of the year.

Since 2022, 50 beneficiaries each year have received P10,000 in capital assistance from the City.

Most of the PWD entrepreneurs run businesses like sari-sari stores, broom making, soap making, street foods and candle making, among others.

“PWD ka nya naa kay gamay nga business, usually mangutang ka. Nya the end of the month kay wala na, ibayad lang sa utang. So, the City is giving additional capital every year,” said Pielgao.

(If you’re a PWD with a small business, you usually have to borrow money. By the end of the month, it’s all gone just to pay off debts. So the City is providing additional capital every year.)

One of the recipients of the capital assistance, who owns a small sari-sari store, told SunStar Cebu that since receiving the P10,000 aid, she has expanded her store’s product display by purchasing more items.

She said that the increased capital has enabled her to improve and grow her business, particularly in today’s business landscape where entrepreneurs face high cost of doing business.

“Pasalamat gyud ko sa gobyerno tungod ani. Dako kaayo ni og tabang isip PWD,” one of the recipient said.

(I am really grateful to the government for this. It is a huge help for us as PWDs.)

Sports, rehab center

Meanwhile, in a related development, portions of Pajara Park in Mandaue City under the Marcelo Fernan Bridge are planned to be developed into an Adaptive Sports and Rehabilitation Center.

This facility will offer PWDs, athletes and indigents in the city access to training, free rehabilitation services and recreational activities.

The project aims to improve fitness and life skills, boosting their job prospects outside the sports program.

Pielago hopes the project will be completed this year to benefit PWDs in their fitness and sports activities.

Mandaue City celebrated National Disability Rights Week with the theme, “Promoting Inclusion: Celebrating Abilities and Advocating Access” on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sport Complex.

Nearly 7,000 registered PWD members in the city can avail themselves up to Thursday, June 23 of the various services provided during this week, including free HIV testing, vitamins and medicines, medical consultations, dental check-ups, notary services for basic documents, scholarship programs, processing of Pag-Ibig and Social Security System documents, free massages and haircuts, and consultations with the Housing and Urban Development Office.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared July 17 to 23 of every year as “National Disability Rights Week,” dedicated to ensuring the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and freedoms by persons with disabilities.

This week aims to promote, protect and ensure the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities across the nation. / CAV