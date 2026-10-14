50 women, girls rescued

AUTHORITIES rescued women and girls in separate operations in Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City, including nine allegedly detained in a condominium and 41 recovered in two anti-trafficking raids, police and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported.

The operations resulted in the arrest of an American national in Cebu City and five suspected human traffickers in Lapu-Lapu City. The cases involve separate allegations of illegal detention, sexual abuse and human trafficking.

American arrested

An American national accused of illegally detaining nine women, aged 15 to 22, inside a condominium unit on Juana Osmeña Ext. in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, was arrested around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Jonathan, 59, is a retired investor from Missouri, who was renting the condominium unit.

The case came to light after the parent of a 15-year-old girl reported to Inayawan Police Station 7 that her daughter had failed to return home. The girl reportedly told her parent that the American was preventing the women from leaving one of the condominium’s three rooms.

The girl also disclosed that several women were being held inside the room and that the suspect allegedly took turns having sexual intercourse with them.

Following the complaint, the Inayawan Police Station coordinated with the Abellana Police Station, which has jurisdiction over the area. Personnel from the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) joined the operation.

Police raided the condominium and forced open its door to gain entry. They found the women, including the complainant’s daughter, and brought them to Abellana Police Station.

Police also allegedly recovered a sachet containing suspected shabu from the suspect’s pocket during a search.

The suspect declined to issue a statement, saying he would address the allegations in court.

Police are conducting a background investigation to determine whether he has pending cases in the Philippines or the United States.

The rescued women are undergoing intervention and stress debriefing by WCPD personnel and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The suspect remains detained at Abellana Police Station and is expected to face charges, including illegal detention, rape and a violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, following the alleged recovery of a sachet containing suspected shabu.

Women, girls rescued

In a separate operation on Saturday, Oct. 10, the NBI Cebu District Office arrested five suspects and rescued 41 young women, including 10 minors, in two coordinated operations in Lapu-Lapu City.

The suspects were identified as Cristofer Matus, Jicky Benalon Makipig, Arjie Barrientos Andrade, Jonerie Espina Tabotabo and Emerson Siaton.

The investigation began after NBI agents received information about an online page allegedly used to offer women to prospective customers.

Posing as customers, agents arranged operations to catch the suspects in the act. The NBI deployed two teams in coordination with the DSWD 7 and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking 7.

One team raided a hotel in Barangay Punta Engaño, where Siaton was arrested and 15 young women were rescued, including nine minors.

The second team raided a private villa in Barangay Pajac, arresting Matus, Makipig, Andrade and Tabotabo. The operation rescued another 26 young women, including one minor.

The DSWD 7 took the 41 rescued women into its care for protection, medical examinations and psychological assistance.

Authorities prepared a complaint for qualified trafficking in persons against the five suspects before the Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor’s Office. / AYB, ABC