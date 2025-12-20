50 years of Air Supply — and still singing

For five decades, Air Supply has been the soundtrack to our heartbreaks and our sweetest love stories. And just as their music has been present in every chapter of our lives, the duo never fails to include their Filipino fans in every milestone.

“We’ve been there many times and we have a lot of fans there,” Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell said during an online interview on Dec. 5, 2025. “We don’t like to disappoint, so we’re gonna bring out a beautiful sound to the island of Cebu. They’re great people.”

The duo is currently promoting their 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour returning to the Philippines in 2026.

Five decades of music, memories

Half a century in music is a feat few artists reach. Looking back, the duo reflected on how their perspective has evolved through the years.

“We’re happy to be at this point in our career, and we don’t take it for granted,” they shared. “Every day is a new day. We try to do the best we can in every moment, and we love to play the songs every night. It’s the songs.”

Air Supply credits their longevity to that emotional core, music that has connected with four generations of listeners. “People have embraced our music for 50 years… without the songs, we are nothing.”

If you ask them how to recognize an Air Supply song in a world overflowing with new music, the answer remains timeless:

“Our music is very emotional, very romantic — romantic rock and roll.”

Russell shared that “Lost in Love” and “All Out of Love” remain two of his favorite songs to perform. “This is 50 years already. We can’t comprehend it — it’s beyond our wildest dreams. But we’re very grateful, especially in the Philippines. They’re great singers too,” shared Graham.

Even with such a rich catalog, Air Supply knows their audiences still want the classics.

“We have to play ‘Here I Am,’ ‘The One That You Love,’ ‘Sweet Dreams,’ ‘Every Woman in the World,’ ‘Two Less Lonely People in the World’—because that’s what people want to hear. But we never stand still.”

They balance nostalgia with new material, something they believe is key to staying authentic and relevant.

‘We don’t compete with younger artists’

When asked about pressure from younger acts, the duo was quick to dismiss the idea of competition.

“Everything is cyclical. We’re getting a new generation of young fans — 15 to 20-year-olds, young couples. They’re impressed with our music once again. It’s never a competition to us.”

On songwriting, they offered advice for young artists:

“Any career begins with great songs. You gotta have great songs to begin with. You can’t make a good song in the studio — it’s gotta be good from the beginning and come from a beautiful place. It’s gotta be true. That’s what moves people.”

And for their younger selves?

“Surround yourself with good people, honest people. Do your hard work with people you trust. We’ve had the same manager for 50 years because they’re great people.”

What Cebuanos can expect

“It’s gonna be a great show — all hits. ‘Here I Am,’ ‘Sweet Dreams,’ ‘The One That You Love,’ new songs and a new look. A rock-and-roll layout. It’s gonna be a great show — and cellos.”

The duo is also open to having Filipino artists as opening acts. “There are a lot of great artists in the Philippines. I hope to hear from them.”

When asked for their Christmas wish, their answer was simple — and universal:

“It may sound cliché, but peace on earth. With all the natural disasters — the hurricanes, the floods — we should come together and help each other… Be kind.”

Looking ahead

Even at 50 years, Air Supply isn’t slowing down. “We have a new album that just came out, a biopic that’ll start filming next year, and a Broadway show in London next year. That’s enough to keep us busy for a while.”

But no matter what comes next, the Philippines will always hold a special place for them.

“The Filipino audience has very open hearts. They took us to their hearts as early as 1980, and it’s never stopped. Wonderful people, wonderful energy, very romantic.”