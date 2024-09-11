500 fall prey to Lapu ‘land scam’

AROUND 500 individuals have claimed they were scammed by a real estate company that sold parcels of land without actual lots.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, several victims came forward to seek help from Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan regarding the fraudulent act.

Based on preliminary investigations, it was found that the real estate company does not have a license to sell any property, and the land they are offering to customers does not have a land title.

This claim is supported by a certification issued by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, stating that the company is not registered and has no license to sell.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of Lapu-Lapu City Field Unit asked SunStar Cebu to withhold the name of the company pending its investigation.

According to data from the Homeowners Association Affairs Office, 430 individuals were reported as scammed, but it was later found that there were additional cases beyond this figure.

The officer-in-charge of the company, Teresa (real name withheld), admitted that about 70 more buyers fell victim to the scheme during a conference with the City Government and victims that was aired live on the mayor’s Facebook page Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Teresa also identified the barangays in Lapu-Lapu City where the purported lots for sale are situated, specifically in Calawisan, Canjulao, Babag, and in the neighboring town of Cordova.

The investigation also revealed that the lot in one of the barangays is a fish pond under the Bureau of Fisheries and cannot be titled or sold.

The buyers claimed that the scam has been ongoing since 2016.

Victims reported being asked to pay between P3,000 and P5,500 monthly, depending on the location and square meters they selected.

One victim, whose name was not mentioned, stated that she has already paid a total of P450,000 over five years.

“The promises they made were already red flags for us, but we felt helpless... I was paying for 100 square meters at P7,100 per month, totaling P445,000 for the land alone. Plus a P5,000 reservation fee, which brings it to P450,000 for five years,” she said.

Meanwhile, another victim said that one reason she paid in full was due to being promised a refund if the land was not developed after five years.

“We didn’t notice it because we trusted the agent, and we believed they would develop it as promised… We were hoping to get our money back,” said another complainant.

The victims sought help from the City Government to address the issue with the real estate company and prevent similar incidents in the future.

In response to the grievances, the City Government, through the City Legal Office, will provide free legal assistance to the affected individuals.

The City has also coordinated with authorities from the CIDG of Lapu-Lapu City Field Unit.

Furthermore, Chan stated in a Facebook live session that the City prioritizes recovering the money these individuals paid to the real estate company and aims to halt similar scams.

A report published by SunStar Cebu last Feb. 20 revealed that at least 18 individuals were also scammed by a woman named Glenda, who sold fake land properties and took P4.8 million.

The buyers who sought assistance from the City Government reported that they each paid a portion of the P4.8 million for 1,400 square meters of land in Barangay Canjulao. However, Glenda failed to provide them with proper deed of sale documents.