500 people arrested across Central Visayas for various crimes within a week

Nearly 500 people were arrested and more than P33 million worth of illegal drugs were seized during the week-long anti-criminality operations carried out by the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) throughout the Central Visayas on May 5-11, 2024

According to the data from PRO 7, the police confiscated almost five kilos of suspected shabu totaling P33,692,844 and arrested 151 high profile drug personalities in the war on drugs.

In their campaign against illegal gambling, they arrested 203 gamblers and confiscated P23,227 in bet money.

The police also intensified their campaign against loose firearms in line with their security preparations for next year's midterm election, wherein they recovered 56 unlicensed firearms and arrested 13 individuals.

In the campaign against wanted persons, the police arrested 126 individuals wanted for various crimes. (AYB, TPT)