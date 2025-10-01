500 police personnel deployed to assist quake victims

THE Central Visayas police have deployed 500 personnel to the northern part of Cebu province due to the extent of the damage and the large number of people affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, chief of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7), conducted an aerial inspection with the Visayas Command, where he saw the wide scope of the destruction caused by the earthquake that urgently requires immediate assistance.

Aside from deploying police personnel to Bogo City and nearby towns, the Philippine National Police (PNP) will also send doctors and nurses to help patients at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City and to transfer those in critical condition to hospitals in Cebu City.

Maranan noted that these doctors and nurses will be assigned to city hospitals, since smaller hospitals may not be able to cope with the influx of earthquake victims.

Sa ngayon, tayo ay nag deploy ng 500 na pulis na mag assist sa ibat-ibang munisipyo at syudad na naapektohan nitong lindol. Kasama na rin sa ide-deploy natin yung ating mga PNP doctor and nurses na sa ganun maka tulong sila sa mga hospital. Alam naman natin na ma o-overwhelm yung ating mga hospital lalong-lalo na duon sa mga bayan na maliliit lang yung hospitals, said Maranan.

(At present, we have deployed 500 police personnel to assist in different municipalities and cities affected by the earthquake. Along with them, we are also deploying our PNP doctors and nurses to support hospitals. We all know that our hospitals, especially in small towns, could be overwhelmed.)

He added that it is not only PRO 7 that has deployed personnel, but also the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Bureau of Fire Protection, reservists, and local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices, all working together to help residents in need of urgent assistance.

Following this, their alert status was raised from normal to full alert starting Tuesday night, September 30, with all police units and stations ordered to remain on standby, ready to respond as needed and to prevent crimes.

One of their concerns, according to the general, is the possible occurrence of looting in large stores, which could worsen the security situation if left unchecked.

Meanwhile, Cebu City police have prepared their search-and-rescue equipment, ready for deployment should PRO 7 require assistance.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Miguel Andeza, deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, said they have also conducted inspections of establishments in Cebu City that sustained damage.

Based on their records, 21 buildings were found with shattered glass, while some developed cracks that must first be checked by engineers. These were temporarily declared off-limits to occupants.

The CCPO, however, has not recorded any casualties in Cebu City, unlike in towns and cities in the northern part of the province. (AYB)