500 PWDs receive discount ID cards

TO ENHANCE the quality of life for its disabled community, the Mandaue City Government issued discount identification cards (ID) to a total of 500 recognized persons with disability (PWDs) on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

These ID cards, made up of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and are valid for five years, provide an array of privileges and benefits for PWDs.

The issuance of these discount cards is ongoing, following the ceremonial turnover on Saturday.

Dr. Michael Allan Pielago, head of the Person with Disability Affairs Office, in an interview on Monday, Aug. 5, said these cards are “incredibly helpful, especially with the 20 percent discount on public transportation and at fast-food chains.”

Currently, Mandaue City has 7,000 registered PWDs; all of whom had been issued non-PVC cards.

Holders of PVC discount ID cards are eligible for a 20 percent discount on public transportation, medical services and admission fees to entertainment venues.

Cardholders also enjoy special discounts at supermarkets, and door-to-door turnover of assistive devices, such as wheelchairs, canes, crutches and other similar means.

Raymond Talle, one of the PWDs who received a PVC ID card, told SunStar Cebu that the Quick Response (QR) code feature of the card makes it easier and hassle-free for them to use.

“Dako na kaayo og tabang ang PVC aside sa discount, serve as national ID na ni namo. Para nako wala s’yay disadvantage,” said Talle.

(This PVC ID is already a big help for us. Aside from the discount, this could serve as a national ID for us. For me, it has no disadvantage at all.)

These benefits align with the Expanded Senior Citizen Act and the Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of PWDs.

Under these laws, beneficiaries are entitled to a 20 percent discount and a 12 percent value-added tax (VAT) exemption on certain goods and services.

For basic necessities and prime commodities, PWDs receive a five percent discount on the regular retail price but are not exempt from VAT.

To avail themselves of these discounts, PWDs must present their PVC ID verifying their age

and identity.

The five percent discount on basic commodities is limited to purchases worth P2,500 per week and all transactions must be recorded in the PWD purchase booklet for

tracking purposes.

Moreover, small businesses, such as cooperatives, sari-sari stores, food stalls and food courts, are exempt from providing this five percent discount. The five percent discount is non-cumulative and cannot be carried over to subsequent weeks if not used.

Pielago said the City Government initiated this program for PWDs with special consideration for their physical challenges. / CAV