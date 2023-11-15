5,000 cops, soldiers to secure Sinulog 2024

BETWEEN 4,000 and 5,000 police and military personnel and force multipliers will be deployed during the solemn procession for Sinulog 2024 to provide security for the event.

Because of the ongoing Bus Rapid Transit project, the itinerary for events like Walk with Jesus and Walk with Mary has been changed for Sinulog 2024.

The solemn procession will kick off at the Basilica and travel via the following streets: Leon Kilat, Borromeo, Natalio Bacalso, V. Rama, B. Rodriguez, General Maxilom, F. Ramos and Junquera. It will then turn right to Colon Street, then left to Osmeña Boulevard before going back to the Basilica.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operation of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), they are ready to implement stringent security protocols for the Sinulog celebration.

"Nangandam nami sa CCPO sa ngalan ni Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog among giandam ang atong mga personnel uban sa mga force multipliers aron mahatagan og siguridad ang mga kalihukan sa Sinulog," Rafter said.

(We at CCPO, in the name of Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, are already getting ready to offer security for Sinulog events with our men and force multipliers).

According to City Councilor Philip Zafra, the new route is nothing new to them because they already did it before and had not encountered any problem.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for Police Regional Office (PRO 7), for his part, said one of the things they are going to do is to ensure the safety of visitors, particularly to protect them from petty crimes such as snatching and theft.

"Kasagaran ani nila they’re coming from Manila, from Bulacan moari diri mag rent og apartment. Ang ilang buhaton manglabni. mangawat, good to report to you that last year we were able to arrest 16 pick pocketers. Ang atoang ika assure is we are monitoring these people," Pelare said.

(Most of them are coming from Manila, from Bulacan. They will come here and rent an apartment. What they will do is snatch, rob; good to report to you that last year we were able to arrest 16 pickpockets. What we can assure is we are monitoring these people).

The police urged the public to safeguard their valuables when strolling through the city.