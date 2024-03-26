50,000 cops nationwide, including 2,100 from Central Visayas, promoted to higher positions

NEARLY 50,000 police personnel nationwide have been promoted to a level higher in line with the continuous promotion program of the Philippine National Police.

In the Central Visayas, 2,163 police personnel have reached higher positions: 11 cops from police majors to police captains, 13 are captains, 80 from police lieutenants to police executive master sergeants, 205 are police executive master sergeants, 419 are police staff sergeants, 330 are police corporals, 587 are police master sergeants, 207 are police senior master sergeants, and 311 are police chief master sergeants.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the salaries of newly promoted policemen will also automatically increase.

“These police officers will have elevation in their ranks, of course, in their salary naay increase also. Along with the promotion also if the requirement to do their job well especially in their new rank, of course what spider man had said, “with the great power comes great responsibility.” So they (promotes) have to make sure that they understand this concept of promotions," Pelare said.

Pelare continued by saying that those who have already earned the rank of lieutenant will be assigned as deputy station commanders or station commanders to another unit.

"They will now be holding big responsibilities and some of them may become chief of police or deputy chief of police mga sensitive positions na so they will be transferred to other units para pud ma exercise nila ang ilahang leadership," according to Pelare.

Among the promotees are 226 police officers from the Cebu City Police Office. (AYB, TPT)