500K worth of illegal vape products seized

IN A series of coordinated operations, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) 7 seized over P500,000 worth of illegal vape products from three different shops in Cebu. The raids, conducted on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2025, were the result of a joint effort with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to curb the sale of unregistered and potentially dangerous nicotine products.

The operations took place in Tangke, Talisay City; Sitio San Miguel, Apas, Cebu City; and on ML Quezon Street in Lapu-Lapu City. According to Police Lt. Col. Jerick Filosofo, head of the CIDG Cebu Province Field Unit, the crackdown was initiated after the DTI’s Office of the Special Mandate on Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products (OSMV) provided information about the sale of illegal vape products.

“That information came from them—they passed it here and our Regional Chief, Colonel Nicolas, received it and instructed us to validate. So we conducted a case buildup and validation together with the OSMV, and we were able to carry out a test buy,” Filosofo said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

Not registered

Following the test buy, the purchased products were sent to the DTI-OSMV main office, which issued a certification confirming the products were not registered with the agency and were deemed hazardous for public use.

The three vape shops are being charged with violating Republic Act 11900, also known as the “Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act of 2022.” The law states that products that are not registered with the DTI are illegal to sell. Legal products bear a special sticker on their packaging to show that they have paid the required taxes.

While the CIDG noted that many other vape shops in Cebu closed their doors upon hearing of the raids, they assured the public that monitoring continues. Four individuals, mostly store attendants, were arrested, and the owners of the establishments will also face charges.

A conviction under RA 11900 carries a penalty of up to two years in prison and a fine of up to P2 million. / ANV