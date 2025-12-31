51st Metro Manila Film Festival

Filipinos take Christmas vacations seriously. It’s the one time of the year when work slows down, group chats come alive and families make a conscious effort to come home. And alongside noche buena and reunions, there is one tradition that quietly brings generations together: going to the movies.

Cinema has long been part of how Filipino families reconnect during the holidays. More importantly, it’s during this season that Filipino talent takes center stage to remind us why local storytelling matters and why our film industry deserves to be sustained.

This is exactly the spirit behind the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). Designed to promote Filipino films during the holiday season, the festival temporarily clears theaters of international blockbusters, giving local filmmakers, actors, writers and crew members the spotlight they rarely get the rest of the year.