51st Metro Manila Film Festival

Filipinos take Christmas vacations seriously. It’s the one time of the year when work slows down, group chats come alive and families make a conscious effort to come home. And alongside noche buena and reunions, there is one tradition that quietly brings generations together: going to the movies.
Cinema has long been part of how Filipino families reconnect during the holidays. More importantly, it’s during this season that Filipino talent takes center stage to remind us why local storytelling matters and why our film industry deserves to be sustained.
This is exactly the spirit behind the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). Designed to promote Filipino films during the holiday season, the festival temporarily clears theaters of international blockbusters, giving local filmmakers, actors, writers and crew members the spotlight they rarely get the rest of the year.
During the 51st MMFF Gabi ng Parangal, held in Makati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, commitment to Philippine cinema was once again affirmed.
Leading the night was “I’mPerfect,” which took home Best Picture, alongside a momentous Best Actress in a Leading Role win for Krystel Go and the Special Jury Prize for Best Ensemble. Close behind was “Unmarry,” earning Second Best Picture and multiple major awards, including Best Director for Jeffrey Jeturian, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Tom Rodriguez and wins for Screenplay and Editing.
The third Best Picture honor was shared by “Manila’s Finest” and “Call Me Mother,” both films resonating in different ways. “Call Me Mother” delivered standout performances, including Best Actor in a Leading Role for Vice Ganda and Best Child Performer for Lucas Andalio, while “Manila’s Finest” dominated the technical categories, winning awards for Cinematography, Production Design, Sound, Musical Score, Original Theme Song and the prestigious Gat Puno Antonio Villegas Cultural Award.
Meanwhile, “Bar Boys: After School” earned critical recognition with Odette Khan winning Best Actress in a Supporting Role and the film receiving the FPJ Memorial Award. “Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins” was recognized for Best Visual Effects, while Zack Sibug was honored with the Breakthrough Performance Award for “Unmarry.”
Taken together, the night was a reminder that Filipino cinema is alive and these films became part of holiday conversations..
So if you’re still wondering what to watch this season, the MMFF offers stories that sound like us, look like us and feel like home. S