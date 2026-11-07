53-year-old woman killed, husband injured in Carmen hit-and-run

A 53-YEAR-OLD woman was killed while her husband, who was driving the motorcycle, was injured after they were involved in a hit-and-run incident at around 11 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2026, along the National Highway in Barangay Puente, Carmen, Cebu.

The victim, Jessica Villamor Velayo, 53, of Binongkalan, Catmon, was declared dead on arrival at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City. Her husband, Rosevelt, 51, was injured.

Based on the investigation by the Carmen Police Station, the two were traveling north. Upon reaching Barangay Puente, they were suddenly struck from behind by a pickup truck, causing them to be thrown to the side of the road.

The pickup truck reportedly fled as if nothing had happened. The victims were rushed to the hospital, but Jessica was declared dead on arrival.

The Carmen Municipal Police Station is conducting a follow-up investigation and reviewing CCTV footage along the road toward Catmon and Sogod to identify the vehicle’s plate number and file charges against the driver. (AYB)