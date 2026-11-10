5:30 a.m. classes not mandatory

CEBU City’s proposed 5:30 a.m. start for elementary classes will not be mandatory after the City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, recommending earlier school hours to protect pupils from extreme heat during the anticipated 2026–2027 El Niño.

The measure, sponsored by Councilor Dave Tumulak, recommends face-to-face classes from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday to Thursday, and Modular Distance Learning (MDL) on Fridays.

However, the council amended the resolution to clarify that the proposed schedule is only a recommendation, leaving schools to determine appropriate arrangements in coordination with education authorities.

Mayor Nestor Archival said the Cebu City Local School Board should assess the proposal, particularly whether requiring young children to wake up before dawn would affect their health and rest.

He acknowledged that the proposed schedule aims to protect pupils from extreme heat but said its practicality must also be considered.

“Ang tan-aw ni Councilor Dave Tumulak, nga ang mga bata dili maigo sa init. But these are something nga i-discuss pa sa Local School Board,” Archival said.

(Councilor Dave Tumulak believes the proposed schedule would protect children from extreme heat. However, this still needs to be discussed by the Local School Board.)

Concerns over early classes

During the council session on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, Councilor Sisinio Andales questioned the proposed 5:30 a.m. start, warning that children could lose valuable sleep if required to prepare for school before dawn.

“It is unhealthy on the part of the children to wake up early,” Andales said, citing complaints from parents about having to wake their children before daybreak.

As an alternative, Andales suggested shorter class hours, from 7 a.m. to noon, to reduce heat exposure without requiring pupils to wake up unusually early.

Tumulak clarified that his proposal was never intended to impose a uniform schedule on all elementary schools.

He said he filed the resolution on Nov. 4 and consulted with the Department of Education (DepEd), school principals, Commission on Higher Education representatives and private schools on Nov. 6.

He noted that schools have different operating conditions, classroom capacities and locations, making a single timetable impractical.

Some schools, he said, already hold classes from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., while others operate from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To address concerns over implementation, Tumulak moved to amend the resolution to explicitly state its recommendatory nature. The council approved the measure with the amendment.

No automatic changes

The resolution urges the City Government to coordinate with DepEd and elementary schools on temporary schedule adjustments to minimize pupils’ exposure to extreme heat.

Its approval does not automatically alter existing class schedules or require public and private elementary schools to begin classes at 5:30 a.m.

Any adjustments remain subject to further discussions, applicable DepEd guidelines and school-specific conditions. / CAV