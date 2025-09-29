5,300 scholarship slots open for Cebu students

UP TO 5,300 students from the province of Cebu are now eligible to apply for the Cebu Grants Intended for Tertiary Students (CP-Gifts) scholarship program.

This comes after the Provincial Board approved the ordinance which provides scholarship grants exclusively to students from the province who are enrolled in public colleges and universities.

The ordinance, authored by Board Member Raymond Joseph Calderon, was approved on third and final reading during the regular session on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

The program specifically limits applicants to students attending public institutions, meaning those in private universities are no longer eligible.

The scholarship program has a total allocation of P150 million for the year 2026.

Under the ordinance, the 5,300 slots are allocated as follows:

2,500 slots for the governor’s office;

1,000 slots for the vice governor’s office; and

100 slots each for the 18 board members of the PB.

Each scholar will receive P10,000 per semester as assistance for their living allowance and other

daily needs.

Calderon said provincial students should be given additional privileges.

They can still receive aid even if they are studying outside of Cebu but within Central Visayas, as long as they are enrolled in a

public university.

The chairman of the Committee on Education previously announced that students will be allowed to apply provided they meet certain requirements, which include: