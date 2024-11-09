54 ‘hired on the spot’ in job fair

A TOTAL of 6,512 job vacancies were available during the Fiesta sa Lapu-Lapu Job Fair 2024 held at the Outlets at Pueblo Verde in Barangay Basak on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Kim Francisco, officer-in-charge of Lapu-Lapu City Public Employment Service Office, told SunStar Cebu on Saturday, Nov. 9, that 25 local companies and 11 overseas recruitment agencies participated in the city’s biggest job fair of the year.

Francisco said 459 of the 898 registered applicants were overseas registrants. Of the 459, 416 were local applicants and 23 were displaced workers from various companies in the city.

Options

“Based on my observation, the turnout yesterday was good, as the number of local and overseas job opportunities was more or less balanced,” said Francisco in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“This gave our job seekers the chance to explore options abroad if they couldn’t find opportunities locally,” he added.

Fifty-three individuals were hired on the spot for local employment, while one was hired for overseas work.

Francisco said fair weather conditions contributed to the smooth flow of the job fair, which started at 9 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m. In the past, rain had deterred job seekers, he said.

Since 2023, 8,079 employees in Lapu-Lapu’s economic zones have lost their jobs due to termination, retrenchment, or company closures, among others.

The latest wave of displacement in October this year affected over 533 workers in the city.

The displacement was caused by severe financial losses, a slump in market demand and the cessation of operations, which ultimately led to company shutdowns and retrenchment.

Francisco stressed that ongoing efforts to organize job fairs in the city aim to help compensate for the job losses and provide employment opportunities for displaced workers.

Peso will host the last job fair on Nov. 29 in Barangay Canjulao.

Job seekers are encouraged to prepare their bio data, resumes and secure work and training certificates if available, along with government-issued identification cards. / DPC