54 scouts earn Eagle honor

FIFTY-FOUR senior scouts from the Boy Scouts of the Philippines, Areas 1 and 2 of the Cebu City Division, received the Eagle Scout of Honor during a ceremony at Zapatera Elementary Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.

The award recognized scouts who displayed exceptional service, discipline and leadership. Parents, troopmates and scout leaders attended the event, where the honorees were given Eagle Scout Medals.

Among them was Frederick Kesner, one of the Top 10 Most Outstanding Boy Scouts (Tobs) of the Philippines. “It is more than an award, rather a platform to inspire the youth of today,” Kesner said.

Kesner’s “Project Alaga: When the Heart of Service Meets the Call of Change” was noted for its free medical mission in Barangay Labangon. He partnered with Cebu Doctors’ University to extend aid to underserved residents.

Vynz Oba-ob, a Tobs qualifier from Eastern Visayas, was also cited for his leadership.

Eagle Scouts Crispin Caballero and Vench Limosnero received the Bronze and Silver Anahaw Awards, respectively. These honors recognize scouts who excel in service and leadership.

The event, part of the 2025 Court of Honor, underscored the Scouts’ continuing commitment to the Scout Oath and Law. It also marked a milestone for the Cebu scouting movement as it promotes active, purpose-driven youth leadership. / RAIN ABELLA, JUNIOR JOURNO