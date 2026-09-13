54 Years of Healing, Excellence, and Service — and the Journey Continues

For 54 years, the CebuDoc Group has remained anchored on a commitment to healthcare defined by compassionate service, innovation, and quality patient care. More than a milestone in years, the organization’s 54th anniversary reflects a continuing legacy shaped by the people who have contributed to its growth and by the shared commitment to excellence that continues to guide its work.
That enduring legacy took center stage during the CebuDoc Group Annual Gala Night on September 2, 2026, at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Hotel & Casino in Lahug, Cebu City. The celebration brought together distinguished guests, healthcare professionals, partners, and members of the community for an evening that honored the organization’s journey while recognizing the individuals and collective efforts that have helped sustain it.
The occasion was made even more meaningful as the gathering also served as a celebration of the birthday of Dr. Potenciano “Yong” S.D. Larrazabal III, President and Chairman of the Board. The dual celebration provided an opportunity not only to commemorate 54 years of the CebuDoc Group’s service and excellence, but also to honor Dr. Yong’s leadership, dedication, and continuing contributions to the organization and the healthcare community.
Welcoming the celebration, Dr. Yong’s presence underscored the significance of an evening that brought together the CebuDoc Group family, healthcare professionals, partners, and friends. His birthday celebration added a personal and heartfelt dimension to the anniversary festivities, making the occasion a celebration not only of an institution’s enduring legacy, but also of the people who continue to shape its journey.
The gathering served as an opportunity to look back on 54 years of trusted excellence in healthcare while placing equal importance on the continuing journey ahead. Through the years, the CebuDoc Group has built its legacy around compassionate service, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to quality patient care—values that remain central to the organization as it moves forward.
A key part of the evening was the recognition of the achievements and contributions of individuals within the CebuDoc Group. Their efforts formed an important part of the anniversary celebration, reflecting the people behind the organization’s continuing pursuit of excellence.
For healthcare professionals and members of the wider healthcare community, the occasion also highlighted the importance of collaboration. The CebuDoc Group’s 54-year journey is not defined solely by the passage of time, but by the collective commitment of individuals working together in pursuit of quality patient care and professional excellence.
Adding excitement to the evening was the MedMasters “Battle of the Best,” a highly anticipated showdown that brought the talent, teamwork, and camaraderie of participating medical professionals into the spotlight.
The competition offered a lively dimension to the anniversary celebration while reflecting the collaborative spirit within the healthcare community. The talent and teamwork demonstrated by the participants served as a fitting representation of the cooperation that continues to drive the organization forward.
More than a feature of the evening’s celebration, the MedMasters “Battle of the Best” reinforced the value of professional fellowship. In an industry where collaboration remains essential, the gathering provided an opportunity for medical professionals to come together not only in recognition of the CebuDoc Group’s milestone, but also in celebration of the shared spirit that connects the healthcare community.
The anniversary gala ultimately brought together several important elements of the CebuDoc Group’s continuing story: a 54-year legacy of healthcare service, the contributions of its people, the support of its partners and community, the leadership of those who have helped shape its journey, and the importance of collaboration among healthcare professionals.
With Dr. Yong’s birthday celebration woven into the festivities, the evening also became a celebration of leadership, gratitude, and fellowship. It was a fitting tribute to an individual whose journey is closely intertwined with the continuing story of the CebuDoc Group.
It was a celebration of where the CebuDoc Group has been, while also pointing toward the work and commitment that remain ahead. The milestone offered a moment to honor the organization’s history and the individuals who have contributed to it, while reaffirming the values of excellence, collaboration, and professional fellowship that continue to shape its journey.
As preparations and initiatives continue beyond the anniversary celebration, the CebuDoc Group moves forward with its 54-year legacy as a foundation. The journey continues with the same commitment to compassionate service, innovation, and quality patient care that has defined its story—bringing the organization, its healthcare professionals, partners, and community together around a continuing pursuit of excellence.
And as the CebuDoc Group celebrates 54 years of healing, excellence, and service, it also celebrates the people who make that journey meaningful. 54 years may mark a milestone, but for the CebuDoc Group, it is also a reminder that the journey of healing, excellence, and service continues—with gratitude for the past, celebration in the present, and hope for the years ahead. (SPONSORED CONTENT)