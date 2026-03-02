549 arrested in anti-criminality operations in 1 week

AROUND 549 individuals involved in illegal activities were arrested and illegal contraband was seized in intensified anti-criminality operations conducted in the last week of February across Central Visayas.

The coordinated operations, conducted by the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7), targeted illegal drugs, wanted persons, loose firearms, and illegal gambling.

According to PRO 7 data, authorities confiscated 412.57 grams of shabu worth P2.8 million and 22.15 grams of dried marijuana, and arrested 240 drug suspects.

Police also strengthened their campaign against wanted persons, leading to the arrest of 169 individuals, including 39 listed as most wanted.

In the campaign against loose firearms, authorities seized 59 firearms of various calibers, one grenade, and 122 rounds of ammunition, and arrested 29 individuals.

PRO 7 also intensified its Oplan Katok operations, urging licensed gun holders who have not renewed their permits to temporarily surrender their firearms. A total of 15 firearms were turned over pending license renewal.

Police also targeted illegal gambling, following the directive of Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, chief of PRO 7. A total of 72 gamblers were arrested and P9,244 in gambling money was confiscated.

“These results reflect the dedication of our personnel in keeping communities safe. The seizure of illegal drugs and firearms, along with the arrests of criminals, demonstrates our proactive, intelligence-driven approach. PRO 7 will continue to intensify operations and work closely with the public to ensure a safer Region 7,” Maranan said.

PRO 7 again urged the public to remain vigilant in their communities and immediately coordinate with authorities by reporting any illegal activities in their areas.

According to Maranan, the goal is to maintain peace and order in every locality across Central Visayas. (AYB)