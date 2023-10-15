57 aggrieved workers get P6M in compensation

A TOTAL of P6 million in compensation has been granted to aggrieved workers in Negros Oriental and Siquijor who filed complaints against their employers through the regional labor agency’s Single Entry Approach (Sena) program, which resolves labor-related issues and complaints with the primary goal of preventing these disputes from escalating into full-fledged legal conflicts.

This sum was awarded to 57 workers in the two provinces, according to data released by the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (Dole 7) on Sept. 25, 2023.

Negros Oriental and Siquijor are part of Central Visayas, which also includes Cebu and Bohol.

Dole 7 Director Lilia Estillore said she was elated that the aggrieved workers received the compensation they deserved.

“We are happy to note that the affected workers received their money claims without having to spend a single cent since the Sena is free of charge,” she said.

Compensation

The Dole 7 said P2.5 million of the P6 million was awarded to 56 workers in Negros Oriental. These beneficiaries, all farm workers, received from P11,000 up to P96,000 each.

The agency said P3.5 million was awarded to a single individual who fought for his separation pay in Negros Oriental.

This worker from Larena, Siquijor, employed in the retail sales and distribution department of a sales and marketing company, sought assistance due to forced dismissal. Following the Sena conferences conducted at the Negros Oriental field office, the worker was awarded his separation pay.

According to the Dole 7, the one-time payment of P3.5 million was issued after the successful resolution.

Sena

According to the Dole 7, the Sena program offers a prompt, equitable, cost-effective and accessible method for resolving labor-related issues and complaints.

Its process involves a neutral party, a Sena desk officer, who aids the involved parties by providing advice, solutions and alternatives to the problems at hand, with the aim of achieving a settlement.

Under Sena, the settlements cover various monetary claims, including underpayment of wages, maternity claims, non-payment of the 13th month pay, holiday pay, night shift differentials, service incentive leave, and overtime pay.

The introduction of Sena began with Department Order 107-10 and was later institutionalized through the enactment of Republic Act 10396 in 2013, which mandated a 30-day conciliation-mediation period for issues arising from labor and employment.

Individuals seeking assistance to address their labor-related concerns have the option to submit their complaints either in person or online through the website https://sena.dole.gov.ph.