57,000 Central Visayas families wait for next step in 4Ps enrollment

MORE than 57,000 families in Cebu and Bohol are one step closer to receiving government help. However, they must first pass a validation process before they can officially join the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 shared on Saturday, June 20, 2026, that 57,015 potential household beneficiaries were identified through a special monitoring system run by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The first step

Government officials clarified that being named on the initial list does not mean a family is automatically enrolled.

“Inclusion in the list does not automatically guarantee enrollment in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program,” said DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero.

To help families check their status, the DSWD has posted the lists of potential beneficiaries in local barangay halls and other public spaces. These postings also include registration schedules, locations, and instructions on what documents to bring. The agency is asking the public to review these lists and work closely with DSWD staff during the registration dates.

Why this program matters

The 4Ps is the National Government’s main program for reducing poverty and helping families grow. It started in 2008 and became a permanent law under Republic Act (RA) 11310 in 2019.

The program gives cash grants to low-income families for up to seven years. In return, families must meet certain conditions, like making sure their children go to school and visit health centers.

Right now, Region 7 has an estimated 1.66 million households, and about 174,348 of them are already supported by the 4Ps program.

What Happens During Validation?

During the upcoming validation phase, DSWD workers will visit communities to check if families have qualified, school-aged children. They will also review all the official paperwork.

Families on the list should gather their documents ahead of time. The required paperwork includes birth certificates of the children, valid government IDs of the parents or guardians, marriage certificates (if applicable) and school IDs or enrollment certificates.

If applicable, families can also submit solo parent IDs, persons with disabilities (PWD) IDs, and affidavits of guardianship.

Ensuring help goes to those in need

The DSWD emphasized that this careful review process is necessary to make sure government money goes to the households that truly need it the most. Families who no longer qualify for the program will be removed during this stage.

As the validation begins, thousands of families across Cebu and Bohol will be preparing their papers, hoping to secure a spot in the program to better support their children's education and health. DPC