580 workers displaced as major garments factory shuts down in Lapu-Lapu City

MORE than 500 workers at the Mactan Export Processing Zone (Mepz) 2 are facing an uncertain future after a major garments factory suddenly halted operations. The Taiwanese company, which specializes in sports apparel, closed its doors due to a severe shortage of incoming orders.

This shutdown marks the largest single job loss event in the area so far this year, signaling a difficult period for the local manufacturing sector.

Immediate help for displaced workers

The closure began on March 14, 2026, leaving 580 employees without work. City Public Employment Service Office (Peso) head Kim Francisco confirmed that the lack of business orders forced the company to stop operations entirely.

To help those affected, the government has stepped in with several support programs:

* Financial Aid: Workers have been referred to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

* Livelihood Programs: The Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) 7 is offering training for new ways to earn a living.

* Food Assistance: As of March 31, at least 50 workers have bought rice through the city’s P20-per-kilo subsidy program, while 400 others are seeking additional rice aid.

New job opportunities on the horizon

There is a small glimmer of hope for the displaced staff. A different garment factory in the area currently has around 500 job openings. Officials are actively encouraging the former sports apparel workers to apply for these positions to get back on their feet quickly.

A worrying trend for local factories

This latest closure is part of a series of job losses in the export zone. Since the end of last year, other companies have also struggled:

* December 2025: A Japanese company making beauty laser components closed in Mepz 1, affecting 39 workers.

* February 2026: An American electric vehicle charger manufacturer laid off 44 employees.

While these numbers are smaller, the total impact on the community is growing.

Why this matters

The garments industry in Mepz has faced many challenges in recent years. In 2020, the pandemic caused 4,400 job losses, and another 4,000 workers were laid off in 2022. Between 2023 and 2024, nearly 7,900 people lost their jobs due to various factory closures.

This latest shutdown serves as a stark reminder of how global demand affects local families. As the city works to find new roles for these 580 individuals, the focus remains on providing steady support and finding more stable employment for the hardworking people of Lapu-Lapu City. (DPC)