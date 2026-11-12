‘58th’ continues international journey, brings documentary to campuses

GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs’ animated documentary “58th” continues to expand its local and international reach through screenings and festival appearances in four countries, alongside a nationwide campus tour beginning November.

Directed by Carl Joseph Papa, the docu-film on the 2009 Maguindanao Massacre will screen in the Netherlands, Canada, Taiwan and Indonesia from November to December 2026.

It is set to screen on November 14 at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), one of the world’s major film events, followed by a special screening on November 27 at the UBC Robson Theatre in Vancouver, Canada, hosted by the University of the Philippines Alumni Association in British Columbia.

Ahead of its theatrical release in Taiwan on December 4, ‘58th’ will hold special screenings in Taipei (Nov. 23 and 28), Kaohsiung (Nov. 27), and Taoyuan (Nov. 29).

The film has also been officially selected for the Asian Perspective Feature Programme at the 21st Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival (JAFF), which runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5. It will be screened at Studio 4 of Empire XXI Cinema in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Dec. 3 and 4.

In the Philippines, “58th” moves to further engage the younger generation on press freedom and the fight against impunity through a series of screenings in various campuses.

In partnership with universities, student groups, and media organizations, the “58th” Campus Tour will visit I-Academy (Nov. 11), University of the Philippines Los Baños for Pelikultura (Nov. 11), Ateneo de Naga University (Nov. 13), Bulacan State University (Nov. 18), University of the Philippines Diliman (Nov. 19), Ateneo de Manila University (Nov. 19), De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (Nov. 20), University of the Philippines Mindanao (Nov. 23), Ateneo de Davao University (Nov. 23), University of Santo Tomas (Nov. 28), FAITH Colleges (Dec. 7), and UP Film Institute (Dec. 9).

“58th” follows the search for justice of Ma. Reynafe Momay-Castillo, whose father, photojournalist Reynaldo “Bebot” Momay, was among those killed in the election-related massacre in 2009. Bebot’s remains have never been recovered.

The film is currently under consideration for the Best Documentary Feature category at the 2027 Academy Awards. It received awards at the Manila International Film Festival and Doc Edge Festival in New Zealand, and completed a successful theatrical run in the United States, with screenings in Los Angeles, New York, and Las Vegas. The film was previously featured at the Busan International Film Festival, one of Asia’s most prestigious film festivals, and the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, widely regarded as the world’s leading festival dedicated to animation. / TRC with PR