59 nominees vie for Cebu tourism, hospitality awards

FIFTY-NINE tourism and hospitality professionals and establishments are competing for recognition in the fifth Cebu Tourism and Hospitality Awards (CTHA), as Cebu seeks to strengthen its workforce to support growth in tourism and the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) market.

CTHA 2026 chair Aaron Manalang, Seda Hotels Cebu Cluster general manager, said developing skilled hospitality workers would be critical to sustaining Cebu’s position as a tourism destination.

“CTHA is very important not only to our organization, but also to the whole of Cebu because it really recognizes our hospitality manpower,” Manalang said.

The awards, launched in 2022 as the industry emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, recognize workers who continued to serve guests and keep tourism businesses operating during the crisis.

This year’s theme, “Roots to Resilience,” focuses on Cebuano culture, values and traditions of hospitality and the industry’s ability to adapt to challenges.

The nominees include employees, supervisors, managers and tourism and hospitality educators, along with entries for sustainability initiatives and marketing campaigns.

Manalang said the awards recognize not only frontliners but also employees working behind the scenes, industry leaders and educators helping prepare the next generation of workers.

The focus on talent comes as Cebu increases its capacity to host larger international events.

New and expanded convention facilities are expected to strengthen its Mice market, but industry leaders say infrastructure must be matched by a workforce capable of delivering specialized services to international delegates.

Hotels and industry groups have increased training in food and beverage, leadership and Mice operations, including programs led by Mice professionals from Manila.

The awards also highlight career development, with previous nominees and awardees moving to higher positions in Cebu and overseas.

Industry leaders said workers leaving for opportunities elsewhere can also bring back new skills and experience, making continued investment in talent important to the sector.

The CTHA awards ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 22 at Ayala Center Cebu. Winners will be determined through screening, judging, verification and an automated scoring system.

Manalang said the awards recognize workers who helped Cebu’s tourism industry withstand the pandemic and are now contributing to its next phase of growth. / KOC