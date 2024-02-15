‘5K All Female Reyna Bulakna Run' to kick off in April

IRONMAN Philippines, the renowned brand for athletic competitions, is set to launch another all-female and inclusivity race called the "5K All Female Reyna Bulakna Run" this April.

The event, in partnership with the Lapu-Lapu City Government and 2Go Group Incorporated, will be held at the Liberty Shrine, also known as the Lapu-Lapu Shrine, in Lapu-Lapu City at 5 p.m. of April 19, 2024.

The race is open to all females, regardless of age, including transgender women and other female LGBTQ members, as announced by Princess Galura, general director of Ironman Philippines, in a press conference on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Galura encouraged wives, female relatives of previous and upcoming Ironman Triathlons, Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, and Ironkids participants to join.

The Ironman Philippines is organizing the all-female fun run named after Bulakna, Lapu-Lapu's wife, to celebrate International Women's Month in March.

This will be the third female-only fun run by Ironman Philippines, following the Irongirl competitions held in 2016 and 2019.

5K route

The race will cover a distance of five kilometers, starting with a two-loop run inside the Liberty Shrine.

Once they exit the Shrine, runners will turn right on Punta Engaño Road and then left on Liberty Shrine Road toward the Spanish Loop. From there, they will make a right on the Spanish Loop and then a left on Peninsula Drive toward Newtown Boulevard. At this point, they will turn right on Newtown Boulevard and make a U-turn on the roundabout, which will serve as the turn-around station (TA1), and head back toward the beach.

Runners will then make another U-turn at a roundabout, which will serve as TA2, near the beach and take Newtown Boulevard toward the Spanish Loop. They will then make a right on the Spanish Loop and another right on Lapu-Lapu Shrine Road.

After that, runners will make another U-turn just before the end of Lapu-Lapu Shrine Road to start the second loop, following the same route going to TA4 and TA5 and back to TA3.

After completing the second loop, runners will turn right on Punta Engaño Road and then left toward the entrance of the Liberty Shrine to reach the finish line.

500 slots

Galura said they had prepared 500 slots for the activity, but added that they might add 300 more slots if the tickets will be sold out quickly.

Those who are interested may visit their website http://ironman.com/im703-cebu-philippines-register#reyna-bulakna-run to register.

During the official launch of the registration on February 14, Galura said that 100 slots have already been taken for the event.

The race tickets, being sold at P750, include a race kit consisting of an Ironman T-shirt, run bib, and tiara.

The race kit also includes sponsor giveaways and P100 food vouchers, which participants can use to buy food at the Kadaugan Food Market, located within the Liberty Shrine.

Galura clarified that finisher medals will be awarded to the winners, but no cash prizes will be given.

Apart from the Reyna Bulakna Run, two other events are scheduled to take place in Lapu-Lapu, namely, the Ironkids Triathlon on April 20, and the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu Triathlon on April 21.

Lapu-Lapu Lone District Representative Cindi King Chan announced that the Lapu-Lapu City Government, as the host city for the three athletic competitions, will allocate P10 million for the funds needed for the events.

These events are part of the "Kadaugan sa Mactan" Festival, which commemorates the historic battle against foreign invasion on the Island of Mactan, on April 27. (HIC)