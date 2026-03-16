5th 7s Cebu Football Festival set in May

THE 5th edition of the 7s Cebu Football Festival will take place from May 15 to 17, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The football event, which is now called the Cebu Seven Aside Football-Rhyker's Cup, is sanctioned by the Central Visayas Football Association.

According to head organizer Jeren Labares, teams from outside Cebu have already signed up for the tournament. Some teams from Dumaguete and Leyte have confirmed their participation, which could make the three-day event more exciting.

This year, organizers are also introducing a new Mixed Open category to give more players the chance to compete.

The matches will follow a fast and exciting format. Most categories will play 15-minute straight games, while the Under-7 division will have 12-minute matches.

Registration is now open for teams. The entry fee is P3,300 for the Under-7 category, while all other divisions will pay P3,500.

Over the years, the 7s Cebu Football Festival has grown into one of the region’s popular grassroots football events. It brings together young athletes, teams, football fans and families while helping promote the sport in Cebu and nearby provinces. / VIA RICO B. RAMIREZ