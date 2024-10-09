5th EducationUSA University Fair held in Cebu City

THE University Fair, which was up until 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2024, gave Cebuanos the opportunity to study in the United States.

Thirty-three US colleges and universities participated in this year’s event, making it the largest ever EducationUSA University Fair organized in Cebu to date.

During the fair, representatives of participating US higher education institutions provided information on admission procedures, academic programs, student life, and scholarship opportunities.

US Embassy consular officers also offered guidance on the student visa application process.

Participating US colleges and universities included: Citrus College, Colorado State University, Columbia College Chicago, Culinary Institute of America, Ferris State University, Foothill + De Anza Colleges, George Washington University, Green River Community College, Hawai‘i Pacific University, Lees-McRae College, Lewis University, Luther College, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, Minerva University, Montclair State University, New York Institute of Technology, Northeastern University, Ohio Northern University, Old Dominion University, San Jose State University, San Mateo Colleges of Silicon Valley, Savannah College of Art and Design, SUNY at Albany, SUNY College at Oswego, The Digital Animation & Visual Effects School - DAVE School, University of Colorado at Boulder, University of Rochester, University of San Francisco, University of Utah Asia Campus, Virginia Commonwealth University, Xavier University, Yale School of the Environment, and York College of Pennsylvania.

After Cebu City, the EducationUSA University Fair will make its way to Manila on October 9, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the One Ayala mall in Makati City.

EducationUSA is a US Department of State network of over 430 international student advising centers in more than 175 countries and territories.

The network promotes US higher education to students around the world by offering free, accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about opportunities to study at accredited higher education institutions in the United States. (HBL/With PR)