6-8 months of conservation measures needed before return of pulpit panels

THE Archdiocese of Cebu is looking at six to eight months of preservation and conservation measures before the four wooden pulpit panels will be "eventually" returned to Boljoon Church.

In an interview on Thursday, May 23, 2024, Fr. Brian Brigoli said that both the Archdiocese and the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) agreed that the "most urgent matter to do first" for the pulpit panels was to subject them to "scientific" conservation measures.

These measures include assessing their current conditions and state of weathering before any preservation procedures and interventions can be applied.

Brigoli, head of the Cebu Archdiocesan Commission for the Cultural Heritage of the Church, said this measure will ensure the longevity of these panels that were made of wooden many centuries ago.

"Undergoing na ang moang procedures. Mao usab ni ang hinungdan nganong di pa nato mabalik ang mga pulpit panels kay unahon usa og human ang maong necessary and urgent task," Brigoli said.

(The procedures are ongoing. This is also the reason why we cannot return the pulpit panels yet because the procedures have to be completed first.)

Brigoli said that the NMP has also asked the archdiocese to also subject the fifth pulpit panel, which is currently housed in a museum inside the Boljoon Church, to "scientific" conservation measures.

He said the archdiocese approved the request and the church is already preparing the documents. (EHP)