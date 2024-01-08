6 cafes to visit in Cebu City

First on the list is Capu Coffee, which had its soft opening in December 2023. With an edgy and clean ambiance, Capu Coffee features corners perfect for selfies and quick mobile photoshoots.

One of the cafe’s best sellers is its matcha drink, but it also offers a variety of drinks and pastries, such as Spanish latte and ube creme cake.

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, this cafe is perfect for those seeking a less busy ambiance, as it is tucked away in a serene location–yet remains easily accessible to the Cebu Business Park.

2. HueMann Coffee