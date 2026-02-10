6 Cebu City barangays hit by rain-induced landslides

SIX barangays in Cebu City reported rain-induced landslides following days of heavy rainfall, but authorities confirmed that no casualties were recorded and all affected roads remain passable.

City Councilor Dave Tumulak said that in Barangay Kalunasan, two trees collapsed after the soil loosened due to continuous rain, affecting four families living near the area. No injuries were reported, but the incident prompted authorities to closely monitor the site for possible risks.

In Barangay Budlaan, a landslide was also reported, prompting Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival to coordinate with private contractors to help clear the affected area.

Authorities later confirmed that the road in Budlaan has since been cleared and is now passable.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) was likewise deployed to Barangay Mabini to assess another landslide incident.

A separate landslide was also reported in Barangay Buot near a school, where response teams were immediately sent to assess the situation and ensure public safety.

Aside from Budlaan, Mabini, Buot, and Kalunasan, landslides were also reported in Barangays Sapangdaku and Sirao.

Authorities said response teams were dispatched to all affected areas.

Despite the multiple incidents, Tumulak stressed that there were no reported fatalities or injuries, and all affected roads remain passable.

Tumulak noted an improvement in disaster awareness among residents, with many residents now more alert and responsive to advisories, especially during prolonged rainfall.

He continues to urge residents living near slopes and landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant and to follow evacuation and safety advisories issued by authorities. (CAV)