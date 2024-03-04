6 cockfighting enthusiasts nabbed in City of Naga raid

SIX persons were taken into custody after the police raided a “tigbakay” or illegal cockfight in Sitio Whiteland, Barangay Tuyan, Naga City, southern Cebu, at around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Those arrested were Jerson Laput Manija, 47, Gerardo Tampus Baydal (63), Estan Eslao Laput Alingalan (77), Larry Vidal Escalante (47), Benjie Boquia Villarreal (41) and Ranyl Puerto Amerila (45), both residents of the said barangay.

The operation was led by Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc, the chief of the Naga City Police Station, who was notified of the unlawful cockfight game going on in the area.

Seized during the operation were two roosters with cockfighting blades still attached and P2,800 in bet money. (GPL, TPT)