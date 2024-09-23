6 dads support Raymond for mayor

RAYMOND Alvin Garcia is open to running as mayor of Cebu City in the midterm elections scheduled for May next year.

If the acting mayor decides to enter the race, he will have the support of six incumbent councilors who were present during the oath-taking ceremony and induction of officers for Garcia’s local political party, Kugi Uswag Sugbo (Kusug), on Monday morning, Sept. 23, 2024.

The councilors supporting him include Renato “Junjun” Osmeña (vice president for the south district), Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., Rey Gealon, James Anthony Cuenco (executive vice president), Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II (vice president for the north district) and Joel Garganera (secretary general)

These councilors previously belonged to a coalition that included Kusug, Partido Barug, led by preventively suspended Mayor Michael Rama, and Partido Panaghiusa, headed by Metropolitan Cebu Water District board chairman Jose Daluz III.

The ceremony was led by Garcia’s father, former mayor Alvin Garcia, who is also the founder and chairman of Kusug.

In a press conference following the event, the acting mayor stated that the ceremony aimed to introduce their new set of officers to the public as part of their preparations for the midterm elections.

Garcia said he would announce his decision regarding his candidacy before the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC), which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8.

“Running for mayor is a very difficult decision, and I will have to consult family members and, of course, I have to consult our leaders,” he said. However, he noted that the backing of the six incumbent councilors would significantly influence his decision.

Garcia also referenced a recent survey conducted by RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc., titled “Boses ng Bayan: 2025 Mayoral Elections,” in which he ranked first among potential candidates.

He interpreted this as a sign that the public has confidence in his leadership, particularly regarding his diplomatic approach to resolving various city concerns.

As the filing period approaches, Garcia indicated that there is a substantial possibility of new alliances and coalitions forming within Cebu City’s political landscape. He mentioned ongoing discussions about Kusug aligning with another political party but did not disclose which one.

In the 2022 national and local elections, Kusug allied with Rama’s Partido Barug and Daluz’s Partido Panaghiusa to form a coalition. Garcia clarified that while this coalition has not been officially disbanded, each party has started to pursue different directions.

“Everything is fluid... nothing is written yet until the formal declaration,” he stated.

He suggested that if he decides to run for mayor, his running mate and slate may come from different parties.

His attendance alongside Daluz at the “Cebu Now Na!” concert on September 17 has fueled speculation about a potential tandem in the upcoming elections.

When asked about the status of the Rama-Garcia tandem, he responded that “anything is possible.”

The relationship between the two officials soured when Garcia assumed office as acting mayor in May after Rama was suspended for six months, leading to changes in City Hall that contradicted Rama’s policies.

Rama announced his intention to seek reelection next year with Garcia as his running mate.

If Garcia chooses to run for mayor, it could lead to a contest against his former ally. Other contenders include Councilor Nestor Archival from Bando Osmeña Purok Kauswagan, Daluz and former customs commissioner Yogi Ruiz.

During the press conference, incumbent councilors described the differences between Garcia’s leadership style and Rama’s as “day and night.”

Cuenco remarked that Garcia has accomplished more since taking over as acting mayor than previous mayors had during their terms.

“I see various positive things that can happen and if I can do my share, I don’t care for my candidacy. I just want my share to help ensure that Cebu City will have the best service possible under Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia,” Cuenco said.

He had previously announced his retirement from politics due to health concerns.

Alcover criticized Rama for leaving Partido Barug without consulting party members, prompting him to align with Garcia’s Kusug party.

“In short, siya ang nibiya (Rama left us),” Alcover said.

Alcover also shared that some barangay officials felt dismayed when Rama refused to support them during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Election campaign. He claimed this incident tarnished Rama’s reputation as a leader in Cebu City.

Gealon, Labella, and Osmeña echoed sentiments about Garcia’s achievements at City Hall in a short time frame.

Meanwhile, Cuenco assured residents that their party affiliations would not compromise their decision-making in the City Council.

“I don’t see polarization happening in the council. Of course, we can be emotional at times due to our sentiments but I know my colleagues are better than that,” he said.

Last June 14, Alcover declared his independence from Partido Barug. Osmeña, upon learning of Alcover’s move, said he was leaning to follow suit due to the dynamics of Rama’s political party. Cuenco echoed Osmeña’s sentiment.

In a separate interview on Monday, Rama stated he did not abandon his party mates.

“Let them file their certificate of candidacy; then we will see it scattered,” he said when asked about his relationship with Garcia.

Rama challenged Garcia to file his COC for mayor and denied rumors regarding a Senate run next year, emphasizing that his priority remains serving the people of Cebu City.